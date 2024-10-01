Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy Stree 2 still has some juice left, and it keeps earning decent numbers in India. The Amar Kaushik directorial not only won hearts in India but also entertained fans across the globe. It has been running in the theatres for over a month now, and let us see its latest box office collection in the country. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is the sequel to the 2018 superhit Stree, where the gang united against the otherworldly identity who abducted the males in Chanderi. However, it came with its consequences. In the absence of Stree, a new entity arose that posed a significant threat to the females of Chanderi at this time. The group had to fight Sarkata, the headless ghost this time. Like the Hollywood multiverse’s concept, another character from a different movie appeared in this Rao and Kapoor starrer.

According to Sacnilk’s report, Stree 2 collected 0.65 crore on its 7th Monday. As per the tally, it is the first time Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie has scored below 1 crore. In addition, the horror comedy experienced a dip of 74% at the Indian box office. After 47 days, the India net collections of this Amar Kaushik directorial stand at a massive 588.75 crores.

Stree 2 reunited the OG gang of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the key roles. They also won hearts at the overseas markets, resulting in a strong 138.70 crore. On Monday, the film experienced an overall 11.57% Hindi Occupancy. The maximum occupancy was during the evening, a strong 14.59%.

It is part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which collected 865.17 crores at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the 8th highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide. The 7th spot is occupied by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and its 893.19 crores global haul.

Stree 2 has added another new character, played by Akshay Kumar, and his cameo in the movie has hyped everyone’s excitement for future projects. He has a bigger role to play in the future of Maddock Supernatural Universe. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy is hands down a blockbuster, which was released in the theatres this Independence Day.

