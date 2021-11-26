Sooryavanshi is trying to keep its date for a double century by concluding its third week on a high. The film grew well on Sunday and then maintained its pace during the weekdays as well. In fact despite the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 on Thursday, it wasn’t as if the collections totally came down.

The Rohit Shetty directed film still managed to bring in 1 crore* more and that has allowed the total to reach 184.75 crores*.

Now around 15 crores is what separates the film from entering the 200 Crore Club. It is going to be difficult for sure and the probability is less than 50% of this feat being actually accomplished. However, it can all be said with utmost certainty only after the fourth weekend is through. Coming Sunday would be the biggest day for the film from this point on and if there is an upswing on this day then anything is possible.

Of course, the challenge is huge with both Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim – The Final Truth also aiming for the same audience segment and they are releasing in a major way as well due to which Sooryavanshi is seeing a dip in the count of (especially) single screens. However, at multiplexes it is still finding a good count of shows for itself and that may well allow it to keep moving forward.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

