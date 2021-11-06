Sooryavanshi Box Office: Emerges As Akshay Kumar's Second Biggest Opener Ever, Is Next Only To Mission Mangal

Sooryavanshi Box Office: It’s back to record books all over again for Akshay Kumar. It is like he is continuing from where he paused back in 2019 which was his best year ever, what with each of his four releases [Mission Mangal, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz] finding a way in his Top-10 openers ever. If in 2020 his Laxmii released only on OTT, 2021 saw Bell Bottom arriving at handful of cinemas. As a result, there were no records being scored theatrically.

However, it’s all ‘back to normal’ for the superstar as his Sooryavanshi has opened huge and yet again set a record. The film is now next only to Mission Mangal in terms of the best opening day ever. Former was released on the Independence Day weekend and had to face a challenge from John Abraham’s Batla House which had released on the same day.

Now Sooryavanshi has released solo on Diwali but challenges have been in the form of revenue sharing trouble, occupancy restrictions, audience inertia to be back in theatres, and of course the pandemic scare. Still, the film has opened huge, and how, with not much to differentiate it from the best opening day of Akshay.

Here are the Top-10 opening days ever for the superstar.

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

Gold – 25.25 crores

Kesari – 21.05 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

Brothers – 15.20 crores

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crores

In fact it won’t be wrong to say that had the advance booking opened right on time in a conventional manner in last Sunday itself, Sooryavanshi would have comfortably turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener ever, and that too with all the prevailing challenges.

That pretty much puts Sooryavanshi in perspective in a big way. The superstar has shown his might again, and now it has to be seen how well does his next release Prithviraj open on 21st January 2022

