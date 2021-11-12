Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has come to great success on overseas theatres. Completing its day 7, the movie has just managed to amass a better collection than day 6 by earning a total sum of USD $ 0.42 million overseas! Check below to know more details.

Advertisement

Being the first Bollywood film to welcome fans back to the cinema house, the movie brings in the titular cop as a part of director Rohit Shetty’s cop verse. The movie also features Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh who return in their roles of Singham And Simmba respectively.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi completing its 7th day overseas has earned a total of USD $ 168,591 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 99,500 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 38,242 in Australia and USD $ 37,894 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 23,500.

Check out the 7-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 7

[In USD]

Day 1 – USD $1.08 million

Day 2 – USD $1.15 million

Day 3 – USD $ 1.06 million

Day 4 – USD $ 0.48 million

Day 5 – USD $ 0.44 million

Day 6 – USD $ 0.36 million.

Day 7 – USD $ 0.42 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 5.00 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 1 – INR 8.10 crores

Day 2 – INR 8.58 crores

Day 3 – INR 7.90 crores

Day 4 – INR 3.60 crores

Day 5 – INR 3.30 crores

Day 6 – INR 2.68 crores

Day 7 – INR 3.08 crores

(Cumulative INR: 37.24 crores)

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is jam-packed with movies that are yet to arrive after Sooryavanshi. He will be seen in Abhishek Sharma Ram Setu which is a story of an archaeologist, who is set out to explore whether the Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in the historical movie Prithviraj which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie is set to release on 21st January 2022

For more updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look Receives Mixed Response

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube