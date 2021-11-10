Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif skyrocketed at the Indian Box Office since day one, and are still going on. The Rohit Shetty directorial took only three days to reach the 100 crore margin, and it’s even better counting the domestic and overseas box office as a whole.

The movie is the first Indian movie to be released on big screens after the lockdown was lifted. While we all know that it is quite difficult to earn on weekdays, considering people attending to their jobs, we can say that the movie has done an amazing job at the box office.

Not just in India, Sooryavanshi is minting hood money overseas as well. Completing its 5th day overseas, the movie is nothing lesser than a success. Day one of the movie saw an earning of USD $ 1.08 million. The movie earned a total of USD $ 1.15 million on the second day. On day 3 the movie bagged USD $ 1.06 million. Day 4 saw the movie earning USD $ 480,000. Now, on Day 5, the movie has earned a total of USD $ 440,000. Sooyavanshi in overseas Box Office has earned a total amount of USD $ 4.22 million

So that means, Sooryavanshi’s overseas box office total in INR has now stands at 31.39 crores.

With the movie still running strong on the big screens overseas, the producers might be having their fingers crossed for the movie to continue its streak for day 6.

Talking about the movie, Sooryavanshi is a cop movie that is newly introduced to director Rohit Shetty’s cop verse. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi in the main roles, we also see Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh appearing as cameos.

Apart from this Akshay will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie will see the actor alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

