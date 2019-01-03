Simmba Box Office Day 6: Has A Phenomenal Wednesday, Ranveer Singh Has Another Record In The Sight

Simmba Box Office Day 6: It is turning out to a rock-solid success. Even though the extended five day weekend (including New Year’s partial holidays) was always expected to bring in moolah (provided the film was accepted), all eyes were always on how the Rohit Shetty entertainer would sustain on Wednesday and Thursday.

As mentioned by me in this column yesterday, the real deal would have been for Simmba to score in double digits on both the days. That would have indicated good stability for the film.

Well, as it has turned out, the film has exceeded expectations all over again. It isn’t just the double-digit score that the film has gained; it has gone much beyond, what with numbers coming close to 14.49 crores no less. This is truly fantastic as the film has already done some very good business and for a masala genre affair to keep bringing in numbers even on the first working day of the year is unprecedented, unless it has a reigning veteran superstar in the lead.

As for Ranveer Singh, he has now indeed earned a superstar status for himself amongst the youngsters as the overall numbers so far for Simmba stands at 139.03 crores. This means yet another record awaits him if Simmba sustains similar momentum today as well. Padmaavat had brought in 150 crores in its first seven days and now one waits to see if Simmba crosses that milestone too. If that indeed happens, it would be truly remarkable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

