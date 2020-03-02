Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 10: Manages To Hold On In 2nd Weekend

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: It managed to demonstrate some sort of hold in the second weekend as decent collections managed to come in. Friday hold was fair [2.08 crores], Saturday growth was good [3.25 crores] and then Sunday brought in added numbers as well, what with 4.06 crores more added to the total.

As a result, the film now stands at 54.23 crores. It is now expected that the film will continue to collect in 1-1.50 crores range during rest of the week and that should allow around 5 crores more been added to the total. This means 60 crores milestone would be reached before the third weekend is through.

That said, this would be more or less the maximum distance that the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer will eventually cover since Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is arriving on the coming Friday. That would mean the majority of screens going for the Tiger Shroff starrer and not much showcasing left for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film would be actually going neck to neck with Malang which is also concluding its run under the 60 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

