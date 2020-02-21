Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Mahashivratri Holiday Is Benefiting Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s take on homosexual marriage has finally arrived in cinemas today. Owing to the subject, the footfalls of the family audience might get affected but Ayushmann’s stardom ensures a very good start for the film.

Let’s take a look at how Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is faring across the major cities in advance bookings:

Mumbai

The response is less than the previous Ayushmann Khurrana releases but overall it’s fair. As of now, 8-10% shows are in a filling fast mode. A big rise is definitely on the cards owing to the Mahashivratri holiday benefit.

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi and NCR region is performing much better than Mumbai and it’s a circuit that has always backed up Ayushmann’s films. Here around 15-18% shows are having full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sales.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is showing an amazing trending in advance booking of the film. As of now, around 35-38% of the shows are filling fast.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams to is good with 25-30% shows getting piled up at a quick pace. Night shows are performing much much better.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is below average with just a few number of shows filling fast.

Kolkata is dull.

Chennai is decent with 15-18% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also features Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in key roles.

