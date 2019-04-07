Shazam! Box Office Day 2 (India): Shazam-ing Through Cinema Halls!

Shazam! Box Office Day 2 (India): Say his name! This superhero flick has been Shazam-ing through the cinema halls. It started on a pretty ordinary note but has picked up as expected. Continuing the genre dominance, another superhero flick has been garnering good response at the box office.

The movie collected 2.90 crores on day 1 and that was just about okay. But on its day 2, it has jumped and collected around 4.20 crores at the Indian box office. After a delightful turnover of DC with Wonder Woman, Aquaman and now Shazam, it’s to be seen how much they tend to surprise with their future ventures.

With the rate this movie has started today, it seems another jump for the film. It would be interesting to see how this will hold on the weekdays as John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter has also been bagging in good numbers.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, this film is based on how we all have a superhero inside us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.

About the concept of the film, Sandberg recently said: “Right from the start, the concept lends itself to so much fun. It’s not just the superpower but just the kid being an adult. It’s like Big with superpowers. There’s so much you can have with that wish fulfilment of this kid who gets to become a superhero and try out all these things. It just felt very unique.”

Apart from Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou.

