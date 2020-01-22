Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office (Worldwide): Mahesh Babu’s Film Mints 200 Crores+

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office (Worldwide): Mahesh Babu’s box office grosser Salireru Neekevvaru which released 10th January 2020 has made an immovable place at the cinema and has received nothing but love and whistles for it.

The action-comedy has gained a lot of attention and the fun is still going strong. Mahesh Babu is very well known for the charming looks and mind-blowing action skills that he can pull off very easily.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has now crossed the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is going strong. The hulking fan base of superstar Mahesh Babu has been loving the movie a lot it shows.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which translates to nobody can match you, is a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The comedy has given a good belly laugh and the actions have grabbed the attention like no other. Mahesh Babu and his team’s entire hard work has paid off totally.

The movie shot up like a rocket and had already crossed its 100 crore mark in the first week itself. The actor is praised so much for his ethical work schedule and commitment and there is no denial for the same.

