Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is the 2nd Bollywood release this weekend. After a long wait and multiple delays, the Dibakar Banerjee directed YRF film will finally hit the cinemas and cinema lovers will be able to watch it.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is clashing with Mumbai Saga but that film will be hardly a competition for this one. Unlike John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer which will mostly appeal to the masses, SAPF as a dark comedy and drama has its own niche.

The film stars Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra in lead and here’s how it’s performing as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a dark comedy and hence has a very limited appeal for cinema visiting audience. These kinds of films are enjoyed by a very small section of the audience and that is also visible from the numbers of views its trailers got on YouTube.

Compared to 34 million YouTube views on Mumbai Saga’s trailer, the latest trailer of SAPF has got only 1.5 million views. Even the first trailer which released last year has got mere 6.5 million views. The film also seems to be lacking heavily on the music part and that has also restricted its reach to a large extent.

YRF has not promoted the film at all and it’s safe to say that it’s being released in cinemas just for the sake of it.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 3/10

Buzz

If the reach of the film is so low how can there be any buzz? Without proper visibility of your product, you can’t have the viewers talking about it or waiting for the film.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 2/10

Overall, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has very feeble chances at the box office. It won’t be able to touch even a 1 crore mark on Day 1. Optimistically, an opening of 40-50 lakhs can be expected from the film and then if the word of mouth is good, it can enjoy a run for 1 week because on January 26, another Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina will release.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release in cinemas on March 19.

