Saaho has passed its Monday test garnering whopping 14.20 crores. Thanks to the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which brought footfall to the ticket windows in a large number. However, today’s when the real exam begins, and as per latest booking trends, things may not be going as well.

Unlike the previous days which maintained bookings in the range of 35-55%, there’s a huge drop today with only about 10-15% occupancy in the morning shows. This indeed is a huge drop, but considering the fact that it’s a working day, something on similar lines was expected, although better. Hopefully, the evening shows will see footfalls in better numbers in order to compensate the loss in the morning!

Meanwhile, model-turned-actress Evelyn Sharma returns in “Saaho”, starring Prabhas. The film marks her Telugu debut.

Learning Telugu wasn’t easy for the German-Indian actress, but she says Prabhas came to her rescue when she needed help to understand her lines.

“‘Saaho’ is my debut film in Tollywood. Telugu was difficult to learn initially but I had so many people to guide me on the sets – like Prabhas and director Sujeeth, so I managed to learn my lines quickly. I have finally learned Hindi now and Telugu is a completely different language. But I’m always up for a good challenge! We had so much fun shooting together with the pan-Indian cast, in three different languages!” said Evelyn.

The actress, who is an admirer of the “Baahubali” fame superstar, said: “I am a huge fan of Prabhas and when I got to know that I will be getting to work with him I immediately said yes. Prabhas is a thorough gentleman and he is so down to earth.”

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and the film has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country today. The action-thriller also features Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh.”

