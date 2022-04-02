On its first Friday, RRR (Hindi) was expected to open in 11-13 crores range. Well, such is the kind of momentum that the film is enjoying that even on the second Friday, the film is seeing this kind of numbers come in. The collections in fact jumped as 13.50 crores more came in yesterday. That’s amazing because in the second week the film has started doing the kind of business which was expected in the first week.

What makes it all the more remarkable is the fact that on Thursday RRR had closed at 12 crores and now a day later too the film is super strong with excellent footfalls. It is clear that the film has come on its own and the word of mouth has spread loud and clear. As a result, the jumps over Saturday and Sunday are going to be quite good all over again and if around 15 and 18 crores respectively come next then it would be simply amazing.

So far, the SS Rajamouli directed film has collected 146.09 crores and while the 150 crores milestone would be a piece of cake today, it would be quite exciting when the 175 crores mark is crossed before the close of the weekend.

Post that it would be just a matter of time that a double century is scored and as of now it should pretty much happen before the close of second week. Once that happens, a superhit tag is there for the taking and even then so much steam would be left for RRR to go higher.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

