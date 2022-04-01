RRR Box Office Day 7 (Hindi): Scores The BIGGEST First Week Since Pandemic, Set To Have Another Very Good Week

RRR (Hindi) has scored the biggest first week since pandemic, what with 132.09 crores* coming in. Before this the record was held by Sooryavanshi which had collected 120.66 crores and back then these numbers were worth their weight in gold since audiences had finally started coming back to theatres courtesy this film. Things have of course changed drastically ever since then as apart from Sooryavanshi coming close to the 200 crores mark, The Kashmir Files has already scored a huge double century while Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa (Hindi) and 83 have hit a century each as well.

Advertisement

Still, for RRR (Hindi), the challenge was to go ahead and score in the Hindi audiences as neither Jr NTR nor Ram Charan are known amongst audiences when it comes to big screen entertainment, though their dubbed films have done well on the small screen. It was SS Rajamouli who ensured that the film was big enough to attract audiences in theatres and rest was taken care by the conviction demonstrated by his set of actors.

Advertisement

This is the reason why even till Thursday the collections stayed on to be double digit with 11.50 crores* coming in. If the film stays on to be in double digits today then there are very good chances of the 200 Crore Club been reached by the time the second week comes to a close.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 7 (All Languages): Inches Closer To 500 Crores In India, Is Now The 2nd Highest Grosser Of All-Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube