After recording a respectable weekend at the box office, Roohi was expected to pass the Monday test. And the movie has done it.

The horror-comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma opened on Thursday i.e. Mahashivratri. Although it was the film was benefited from the holiday factor, the pandemic restricted its numbers. It managed to collect 3.06 crores on Day 1 and sustained well on Friday with a business of 2.25 crores. Considering the film came out of the holiday, this kind of drop was pretty normal.

The collections jumped on Saturday (3.42 crores) and Sunday (3.85 crores) and the film managed an extended weekend total of 12.58 crores. While the maximum expectations from the film were to cross the 10 crores mark in the weekend, it gave the producers at least 25% more returns.

Now as per the initial samples of Monday, the film has sustained very well at the box office. Before lockdown, a Friday to Monday drop of 50% drop was considered normal and post lockdown the new normal became 60%. However, Roohi seems to have improved that trend as well. The film seems to have dropped less than 60% compared to the opening day which was a holiday.

As per early estimates, Roohi may end up having a Day 5 of 1.5 crores approx. If we compare the collections to Friday numbers of 2.25 crores the trend looks very good because the drop is far below 50%. The total business of the film so far as per early estimates is 14 crores approx which means it can get very close to 20 crores mark by the end of this week.

It must be remembered that we in our Box Office Review had predicted that the film will do a lifetime business of 25-35 crores.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow up to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The Super-Duper Hit film had Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in lead.

