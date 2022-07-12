After a kind of start that made one wonder where one wondered where would Rocketry eventually land, the good news is that it has at least taken off now. The film has been seeing stable collections ever since its release and though they were on the lower side, the good part was that appreciation was immense, which means it was always in contention. That showed in the second week of the film when its shows were retained by premium as well as non-premium properties and that allowed it to soar further with the second weekend not too behind the first.

Well, the results are there to be seen now as the second Monday has turned out to be bigger than the first Friday. While the Hindi version had opened to 0.94 crores, things are much better on the 11th day as 1.1 crores* came in. That’s pretty impressive as the film has not just gone past the 1 crore mark but also maintained consistency despite the release of Thor: Love and Thunder as well as consistency demonstrated by another holdover release JugJugg Jeeyo as well. While these are conventional commercial entertainers, Rocketry is finding its own space. Pun intended.

The film now stands at 13.76 crores* and further consistency from here will take it in the 16-17 crores range before the close of the second week. Footfalls for the film should further gain momentum in the second weekend which will comfortably take it past the 20 crores mark and then it would be all about where it eventually lands. The film which has Madhavan in an all-around show of being an actor, producer and director needs just a minimum amount of shows allocated to it for gathering some kind of numbers on a daily basis and that it should manage.

