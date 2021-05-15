Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on EID this year after a delay for a year. Just like many of his past films, Radhe too is creating history. Fans across the world are having a blast watching his film. Now latest reports reveal day 2 of the box office collection.

Prabhudheva’s directorial film has been released in theatres in the areas where they’re legally open but the rest of the country had to rent on on ZeePlex by paying Rs 249. However, fans in Australia, New Zealand, UAE and other countries have the chance to watch it in theatres.

As per the latest report, Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Day 2 collections have seen growth over Day 1 at the Australia and New Zealand box office. Reportedly, the Day 2 collections are between 53-55 Lakhs in Australia and 8-10 Lakhs in New Zealand. On its opening day, the film had managed to earn between 35-37 Lakhs in Australia and 5-7 Lakhs in New Zealand.

Box office collection in UAE is also expected to have an amazing opening as the market is relatively safe and in good condition regarding the COVID-19 situation. Box office report from the US is yet to be revealed.

Salman Khan’s film Radhe was originally scheduled to release theatrically on 22 May 2020 but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was finally released on 13th May 2020 on EID. The satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights of the film were acquired by Zee for a whopping amount of 230 crores. However, later the makers of the film and Zee had renegotiated the deal since the theatrical release of the film is ruled out in India.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Zee have agreed to a new deal of Rs. 190 crores, which is Rs 40 crores less than the original deal. A source had revealed the publication, “After multiple discussions with Salman Khan, Zee has now scaled down the deal value of the film to Rs. 190 crores, as a theatrical release in India, is now out of question.”

