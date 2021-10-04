Advertisement

After doing well in the first week when the collections came close to the 11 crores mark, the second weekend also scored reasonably well with around 3 crores* more coming in. There was a dip evidenced on the second Friday and that was a little more than expected. Still, given the fact that another Punjabi biggie Chal Mera Putt 2 has released and also the Hollywood biggie No Time To Die, one still took that in the stride. However, Qismat 2 was back in form on Saturday and Sunday when the collections crossed 1 crore milestone again in each of the days and that has set the stage for a very good lifetime total.

The total so far is around 14 crores* and from here it’s a given that 18 crores milestone will definitely be hit by Qismat 2. However, what will make the romantic drama stand out all the more is the golden mark of 20 crores to be hit. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be truly remarkable, especially for the Punjab and select Delhi NCR theatres which have started coming to form.

Meanwhile, the team of Qismat can well be expected to announce Qismat 3 soon enough. While there are many comedy franchises coming out of the Punjabi film industry, dramas are not that much in abundance. Qismat 3 can well be expected to do that and it won’t be surprising if the plans are put in motion fast enough to warrant a 2022 release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

