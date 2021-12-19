Pushpa Box Office Day 2 (Hindi): Keeps Single Screen Audiences Busy On Saturday As Well

Though collections dipped in the south for the south version of Pushpa on its second day, which was on expected lines since that’s the trend for Telugu and Tamil movies which are quite heavy on the first day and then decline on Saturday before rising again on Sunday, in the Hindi version there was a rise in numbers. After collecting 3.25 crores on Friday, the film brought in 4 crores* more on Saturday, which is an encouraging sign.

With this, the Allu Arjun starrer has now collected 7.25 crores* and outside Baahubali franchise and 2.0, which were in a different zone altogether, these are the highest numbers ever for a quintessential South film with no franchise value to do such kind of business in the North belt. After all, Baahubali had Karan Johar backing it and then SS Rajamouli’s vision was on a different plane altogether. As for 2.0, it followed Robot which was a Shankar biggie, and rest assured Pushpa would comfortably surpass the lifetime of the Hindi version of Robot (20 crores) and very likely by the close of the second weekend itself.

By and large, Pushpa continues to surprise and one waits to see how Sunday turns out to be for the film. If it manages to gain further 5 crores today, then it would be a good enough result for the film which has been keeping single screens audiences busy in certain pockets of the country, and then it would be all about the hold that the film manages over the weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

