Pushpa 2 is on a record-breaking spree. It is enjoying a remarkable run at the box office and is unstoppable, especially in the Hindi belt. Allu Arjun starrer is now all set to enter the top 5 Hindi grossers at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest update on day 15.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Sukumar’s directorial began its box office journey on a smashing note at the Hindi box office. It clocked in the highest opening of all time by surpassing the earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. In 15 days, it has become the highest-grossing film in the domestic market.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) earned 14 crores on day 15, taking its cumulative sum to 632.50 crores net in India. It has surpassed Stree 2 (627.50 crores), which had surpassed Jawan earlier this year to become #1 Hindi film of all-time.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas circuit, Pushpa 2 Hindi has raked in 115 crores gross so far. It is to be noted that the international total in all languages stands at 271 crores gross. This means that the Hindi belt alone contributes 42% of the earnings. The remaining moolah comes from the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam belts.

The worldwide box office collection of Pushpa 2 concludes at 861.35 crores gross after two weeks.

Here’s the worldwide breakdown after 2 weeks (15 days):

India net- 632.50 crores

India gross- 746.35 crores

Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross- 861.35 crores

Pushpa 2 vs Top 5 Worldwide Hindi Grossers

Allu Arjun starrer is currently the ninth highest grosser among all-time highest Hindi grossers. It must surpass Stree 2 (884.45 crores), Baahubali 2 (839.19 crores), Secret Superstar (902.92 crores), and Animal (910.72 crores) to enter the top 5.

Take a look at the 5 highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 1970 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores

With around 49 crores more into the kitty, Pushpa 2 will dethrone Animal and find its spot in the top 5.

