Project Hail Mary refuses to lose to the latest video game adaptation, as it keeps earning strong domestic numbers to remain in the game in the upcoming weeks. The film has recorded one of the five biggest third Fridays ever for March releases domestically. The sci-fi flick is inches away from hitting its next major milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is eyeing a massive third weekend gross at the domestic box office despite facing a $200 million opener, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. At this pace, it could cross the $400 million milestone worldwide during this weekend. The film is showing an insane performance at the box office in North America and worldwide.

Inches away from the $200 million milestone domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Project Hail Mary collected a solid $10.4 million at the domestic box office on its third Friday. It is maintaining a stronghold in North America, as it declined by 29.1% from last Friday. It has recorded the 4th biggest third Friday ever for March releases.

The domestic total of the film hits $196.9 million at the North American box office on its third Friday. Thus, the film is less than $5 million away from crossing the $200 million milestone domestically. With that, it will surpass Interstellar‘s $203.2 million domestic haul during its third three-day weekend.

Projected 3rd weekend update

According to box office experts, the sci-fi adventure movie is tracking to earn between $30 million and $35 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. This is considered insane by the experts. Project Hail Mary, released on March 20, has reached a worldwide cume of $390.8 million. It will cross $400 million this weekend.

Box office summary of the project Hail Mary

Domestic – $196.9 million

International – $193.9 million

Worldwide – $390.8 million

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