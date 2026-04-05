Despite facing a sharp reduction in screens and growing competition from releases, Project Hail Mary continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power at the box office in China. The film is backed by strong word of mouth and is holding steady deep into its run, proving its resilience even as premium showtimes shift toward newer titles. Therefore, it is edging closer to the estimated Chinese haul of Ryan Gosling’s Barbie. Keep scrolling for more.

The sci-fi adventure has also been performing solidly on a broader scale, maintaining consistent momentum at the domestic box office and contributing to a healthy worldwide total. Its strong word of mouth and repeat viewership have helped it sustain its global run, even as newer releases intensify competition across key markets.

Project Hail Mary crosses the $25 million mark in China

As mentioned above, Project Hail Mary is holding strong at the Chinese box office despite losing the top spot to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it is also facing two new local releases. The Ryan Gosling starrer collected $2.2 million [via trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report] on its 3rd Saturday, and it accumulated this sum over 23k screenings. The film declined by 37.1% only from last Saturday. With that, Project Hail Mary crossed the $25 million mark at the box office in China and now stands at $25.2 million cume.

On track to beat Barbie in China

According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie grossed an estimated $35.2 million in China during its theatrical run. The Ryan Gosling starrer movie is on track to surpass Barbie‘s estimated collection in China. According to the trade analyst’s report, the sci-fi flick has collected $580k in pre-sales for the 3rd Sunday in China.

Project Hail Mary is tracking to earn between $5 million and $7 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in China. The film will thus cross the $30 million mark in China this weekend and edge closer to the estimated Chinese haul of Barbie. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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