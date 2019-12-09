Pati Patni Aur Woh & Panipat Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Both Experience A Huge Drop On Monday

Pati Patni Aur Woh & Panipat released at the Box Office the previous Friday. While PPAW starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar opened well and continued on Saturday and Sunday with good jumps, Panipat remained low despite regular jumps.

However, both films seem to have come down on 4th day. The Monday advance booking trends for both films are way below the mark and are hinting a major drop. Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing for both films today.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 4 Advance Booking:

Mumbai

There are less than 5% shows filling fast in Mumbai and that too in the evening. In morning the trends were worse.

Delhi, Bengaluru & Kolkata

These three cities are no different from Mumbai as the trends are almost similar. There are a handful of filling fast and housefull shows for the film which doesn’t make 5% of the overall number.

Hyderabad, Chennai & Ahmedabad

Hyderabad, Chennai & Ahmedabad are not providing any relief but are worse. There’s hardly any FF or Housefull show for the day.

Panipat Day 4 Advance Booking:

Mumbai & Delhi

The film has been performing best in Maharashtra so far but it seems to have hit badly on Monday here too. The number of housefull and filling fast shows is less than 5% here.

Even in Delhi, the trend is similar.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai & Kolkata hardly have any show promising healthy occupancies today.

The ticket rates have also come down in weekdays so the drop could surprise many. However, there’s a silver lining in the form of spot booking. The film could’ve well been blessed with spot bookings and if that happened today then we can expect some relief.

