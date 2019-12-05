Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday Starrer Set To Take A Good Start

It has been a good season for Bollywood films this year and now that 2019 is coming to a close, there are many more prominent films that would arrive in December. Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is one such film and if the promo is any indication, there is yet another major winner in the offering.

Kartik Aaryan has been enjoying a dream run with steady popularity amongst audiences and his song and dance numbers are emerging as chartbusters too. The same has been the case with this film as well and now after Luka Chuppi, the youngster is expected to deliver yet another major superhit. The promo of the film has made a very good impression and the songs are hit too which means more than half the battle has already been won. Moreover, with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday coming together, it is a good mix of actors on board this Mudassar Aziz film.

The film is getting a good release for itself and an opening in the range of 7-9 crores is definitely on the cards. It could well have managed a comfortable double-digit opening had it arrived solo but with Panipat also seeing a big release, it may just be a push for Pati Patni Aur Woh. Nonetheless, reports for the film are good and that means a very good weekend is on the cards.

