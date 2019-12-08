Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: The Film Takes A Leap On Saturday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh opened well at the Box Office on Friday. The film proved to be Kartik’s highest opener as it collected 9.10 crores on Day 1 and that too despite a clash with another major release Panipat.

PPAW jumped again on Saturday by a good margin as the early estimates suggest that the film has collected somewhere in 11.5-12.5 crores range. The advance booking for Saturday had already suggested this as there was a marginal increase in the footfalls. This is an amazing number and takes the total business of the film above 20 crores mark.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be expected to show another jump today and it will be interesting to see if it can touch 35 crores mark for the weekend.

Recently Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Deepika Padukone’s request of teaching her the hook step of the former’s song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The two were then spotted shaking leg with each other on the song outside Mumbai airport.

Deepika was seen wearing a red jacket while Kartik looked uber cool in a purple jacket.

After the dance session, Deepika went inside the airport to catch a flight and Kartik headed back to his car.

They both even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Dheeme Dheeme Challenge.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!