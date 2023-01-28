What a turnaround it has been for Shah Rukh Khan. Four years back he had hit rock bottom when it came to the box office performance of his films. As a professional he was always a superstar and stayed that way. However when it came to his films not working at the box office, Zero was a big blow. More so since it came in a holiday week and still by the time Christmas came, the verdict was out. The film was a commercial disaster, what with the weekend of merely 59.07 crores behind him. This is when he decided to take a break, and a long one at that.

He took his time to decide on a film and it was after more than a couple of years that he chose Pathaan as the film with which he would return to the big screen. He channelized all his energies there and when it eventually hit the screens 3 days back, it turned out to be a historic affair. In its first 3 days, it ended up netting an astonishing 166.75 crores. While there are several records associated with these phenomenal collections, what makes these numbers all the more remarkable is the fact that they are more than 100 crores ahead of Zero weekend.

Yes, you heard it right! Here is looking at the biggest weekends (or first three days) that Shah Rukh Khan films have scored over the years:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores

Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

Chennai Express – 93.66 crores

Dilwale – 64.09 crores

Raees – 59.83 crores

Zero – 59.07 crores

Ra. One – 55 crores

Fan – 52.35 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 49.22 crores

Don 2 – 48.39 crores

The stage has been set and now all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan‘s next release Jawaan. The film is a non-holiday release on 2nd June and isn’t supported by any mid-weekend holiday either. Will there be some new records that would be set all over again? We would know in a few months from now, but till then it’s time to celebrate Pathaan.

