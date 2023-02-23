The countdown has begun. The Hindi version of Pathaan is now approx 10 crores away from the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli epic drama had collected 511.30 crores in the dubbed Hindi version and now the original version of the Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller has accumulated 501.10 crores.

This was made possible by yet another day which saw more than 1 crore come in. 1.08 crores more were collected and while it’s good to see three days (Monday-Wednesday) to keep their head high over the 1 crore mark, it would be touched, and it will happen today as well. Tomorrow, it will definitely take a dip due to the arrival of Selfiee as well and while that film would be seeing good growth over the weekend, Pathaan needs to just get into that 2 crores range on Saturday and Sunday to make a dash towards that 511 crores mark.

Overall, with all languages included, Pathaan currently stands at 519.14 crores and the lifetime should eventually cross 530 crores, hence consolidating its all-time blockbuster status.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

