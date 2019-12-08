Panipat Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Witnesses A Jump, But Is It High Enough?

Panipat Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama seems to have to gain momentum at the box office. Starring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashivraobhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati & Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali, the story of the film revolves around the third battle of Panipat.

The movie earned 4.12 crores on its day 1 which was a low number considering the budget that it’s mounted on. Also, it got a fair-share of screens despite clashing with Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey starrer has been doing well for itself.

As per the early trends flowing in, the movie has earned in the range of 5.50-6.50 crores. It’s a jump from yesterday but not a satisfactory one. It had to double the collections to make a mark for it.

“I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role..,” Arjun had said in the video while unveiling his look for the film.

In the brief clip, Arjun is seen sitting at a salon and getting his head shaved for his look in the movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!