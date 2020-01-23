Panga Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Film Will Take A Fair Start

Panga Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: After giving two films Manikarnika and Judgementall Hai Kya last year, Kangana Ranaut is back in 2020 with a new one.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also starring Jassie Gill, the film is a sports and family drama which is slated to release on January 24 i.e. tomorrow along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Let’s have a look at how the pre-release buzz of the film looks like.

Reach

Panga doesn’t fall in commercial film zone and has a small target audience to which it caters. The target audience of Panga lies in big cities and hence other parts of the country are not much aware of this one.

Though Kangana Ranaut has her own fan following and Jassie Gill too is a big name in Punjab. This has ensured a decent overall reach for the film.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 5/10

Buzz

The promos of the film created a decent impression. Not bad but also not great. Panga mostly looks like a film that will have to depend on good word of mouth for an increase in buzz.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.25/10.

Overall, Panga will take a fair opening at the Box Office. Clash with Street Dancer 3D and already successfully running Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will affect its prospects but if the film receives good word of mouth then collections will improve on Saturday and Sunday.

The first day of the film is likely to be in the 4-5 crores range.

