Panga Box Office Day 8: Kangana Ranaut Led Film Witnesses A Drop

Panga Box Office: As expected, Kangana Ranaut starrer saw a drop in collections on the second Friday. Though the weekdays had managed to stay stable, albeit on the lower side with collections being around the 1.50 crores mark.

It was a given that the influx of new releases would result in the Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed film facing some sort of a hit at the beginning of the second week. This is what happened as collections went under the 1 crore mark and turned out to be 0.90 crore.

The film had brought in 1.53 crores on Thursday and this is the number where Panga may find itself again today as Saturday jump is possible. Still, the collections are on the lower side and much better was expected from the film which had seen good response coming in from the critics and also a section of audiences who watched it.

So far, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has collected 22.26 crores* and while 25 crores would be eventually crossed by the close of second weekend, it would be a stretch to hit the 30 crores milestone. One waits to see if and when does that turn out to be the case.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

