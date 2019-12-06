Pagalpanti Box Office: Wraps Up At The Ticket Windows With A Low Total!

Pagalpanti Box Office: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor led Pagalpanti has almost exhausted its run in just two weeks. After taking a fair start of 5.50 crores on opening day, the comic caper failed to sustain the momentum during the weekdays, thus failing to make a substantial total.

Pagalpanti collected 29 crores in its first week and was a complete flop show in the second week with just 4 crores* coming in. The total of the movie stands at 33 crores* and from today onwards, it will be practically out of every theatres owing to the two big ticket releases- Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat and Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh.

A flop show for the Anees Bazmee directorial!

Apart from John and Anil, the movie also features Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat, in key roles.

Meanwhile, during a talk with IANS, Bazmee justified the genre of brainless comedy by quoting, ” I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your oldage, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. Today, people are under a lot of stress, be it in career, source of income, taking care of kids’ education or weddings. There are so many reasons to worry that people are gradually forgetting to smile. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit.”

