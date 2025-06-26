Cinephiles across the globe have enjoyed some fine zombie movies in the past. The list includes 28 Days Later, Dawn of the Dead, Train to Busan, Shaun of the Dead, and Zombieland, among others. But when it comes to global box office figures, none of them takes the top spot. That title belongs to Brad Pitt’s 2013 action-horror blockbuster, World War Z. Read on to know its box office performance, what the film was all about, and where to stream it on OTT.

World War Z – Box Office Performance

Released in US theaters on June 21, 2013, the film was widely admired by the audience and performed quite well commercially. According to Box Office Mojo, World War Z grossed around $540.45 million at the box office worldwide. It was made on a budget of $190 million.

World War Z – Plot & Cast

Directed by Marc Forster, the film features Brad Pitt in the role of Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator tasked with finding a solution to stop a global pandemic when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens to wipe out humanity. In a race against time, he travels across continents to find the origin of the infection and to prevent the deadly virus from spreading any further. The movie also features Mireille Enos, David Morse, and James Badge Dale in key supporting roles.

World War Z – Critical Response and Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 67% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with a higher audience score of 72%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “It’s uneven and diverges from the source book, but World War Z still brings smart, fast-moving thrills and a solid performance from Brad Pitt to the zombie genre.”. On IMDb, it has a user rating of 7/10. It’s a must-watch movie if you are a fan of Brad Pitt or the zombie/horror genre.

Where To Stream World War Z

The film is available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms. It has a runtime of around 1 hour and 55 minutes.

World War Z Trailer

