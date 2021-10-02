Advertisement

No Time To Die was finally released on Thursday (30th September). Starring Daniel Craig, the film is receiving positive reviews from all over. Thankfully, the buzz and reception are getting translated in numbers. Below is all you need to know about its box office numbers.

NTTD was released in the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, Germany, Korea and other parts of the world on Thursday. In some regions, the film was released on Wednesday. As of now, the numbers for Wednesday and Thursday are out, giving out positive signals for exhibitors and makers.

As per the report in Deadline, No Time To Die has made $22 million in the first two days. In the UK alone, the film has made $6.6 million. It’s the third-highest Bond opener in the regions. Even achieving the third spot looks great feat considering pandemic scare and restrictions.

In Germany, the film made $2.8 million from Wednesday and Thursday’s run. Korea has contributed $1.3 million in the first two days. What’s exciting is that Daniel Craig starrer is yet to release in the United States. In the US, the film is scheduled to release on 8th October. Considering all the positivity and the fact it’s Craig’s last outing as James Bond, the thriller is expected to take a huge start.

Meanwhile, talking about the Bond legacy over the decades and how it still has a connection with the world, Daniel Craig said: “It’s impossible not to if you look at the Bond movies.”

“But also, what’s happening in the world influences them. I don’t think we set out necessarily to directly do it, and I think you’re off to a bad start when you try to bring what’s happening in the world into them and reference it too much, but it’s the fears that we talk about,” he continued while talking to IANS.

