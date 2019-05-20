Mom China Box Office: Sridevi Starrer Inches Closer To The 100 Crore Mark

Mom China Box Office: Sridevi’s Mom witnessed a decrease in momentum in the second weekend, the collections, however, remained on a decent level.

Mom earned a total of $ 2.56 million equivalent to 16.84 crores INR in its second weekend taking the 10 day total to $ 12.19 million i.e. 84.77 crores net.

The film released in China on May 10 and did an amazing business of $ 9.69 million i.e. Rs 67.93 crores net in 1st week. The film which earned 37 crores approx in India upon on its release is heading towards achieving 100 crore mark now in China.

Indian films have been really successful in China lately and Mom is yet another proud entry in the list. The film was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. It opened better that Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head – Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said: “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record-breaking weekend.

The film directed by Ravi Udyawar features Sridevi in the role of a Mom who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang-raped.

Upon its release in India back in 2017 the film received a lot of accolades from critics as well as the public. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Award for the film but sadly she was no more to receive it then. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor received the honour of her behalf.

