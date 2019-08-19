Mission Mangal Box Office: Marks The 3rd Best Sunday Of 2019! Kabir Singh Remains Unbeatable

Post a better than expected opening on Independence Day, Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal enjoyed a fantastic first weekend with a total of 97.56 crores coming in. Now, when the Sunday collections of this Jagan Shakti directorial are considered, it has surpassed some biggies like Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

Mission Mangal collected a whopping 27.54 crores on Sunday. While this is tremendous, the movie stands at 3rd position when compared to 2019’s Top 5 Best Sundays. Although, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh remains unbeatable & Salman Khan’s Bharat too held its position, the movie has crossed Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan’s outings.

Check out the other top 5 Sundays of 2019 below:

Kabir Singh 27.91 crores

Bharat 27.90 crores

Total Dhamaal 25.50 crores

Gully Boy 21.30 crores

Super 30 20.74 crores

Now, with 27.54 crores Mission Mangal is at the third spot.

Although Mission Mangal has stayed behind in breaking this record, the numbers in terms of Akshay Kumar’s filmography has been amongst the best and with coming days, only bigger records are expected to be shattered with the kind of pace the movie is maintaining at the box office.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar finds it “sad” that actors these days are reluctant to sign films having two or more heroes, and instead opt only for films that offer them solo-hero subjects.

“To be honest and without taking names, actors in our industry still don’t understand the fact that they should do two-hero or three-hero subject. They are not doing it. I have tried to find out why they don’t want to do it. Everybody wants to do a solo hero subject. The earlier generation – my generation – did it. They even worked in three-hero subjects,” Akshay said at a promotional event for his new film, “Mission Mangal” on Friday.

