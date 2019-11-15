Marjaavaan Box Office Day 1 Occupancy: Shows Growth After A Slow Morning Start!

Marjaavaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan finally arrived in cinemas today after several delays. Although, the advance booking trends were poor but the movie is off to a good start given its potential of spot bookings.

The commercial potboiler opened with 17-20% occupancy in the morning shows across the nation. It showed a good rise for the afternoon shows as the reports of 27-30% occupancy came in. Keeping the momentum, the movie is enjoying an occupancy of 39-42% in evening shows on an average. Now, the night shows too are expected to grow exponentially but the only and major roadblock would be poor critical reception coming its way.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was rated with 1.5 stars in Koimoi’s movie review.

Meanwhile, talking about the audience response to trailer and songs of “Marjaavaan”, Sidharth Malhotra said: “I am excited with the kind of response the trailer and the songs is getting from the audience. Our film’s core is a love story, so when people appreciate the love songs of the film that means they are keen to accept the love story. I hope large number of people watch our film when it releases on November 15.”

He was talking during movie’s promotional event in the city.

“Marjaavaan” tells the story of Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria) whose world is turned upside down by a vertically-challenged gang leader (Riteish Deshmukh) with harmful intentions. Sidharth plays a larger-than-life character in the film.

