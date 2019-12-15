Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Rani Mukerji Starrer Witnesses A Huge Turnaround

Mardaani 2 Box Office: And finally, the thriller based on juvenile crime is steaming up its pace in the advance ticket sales, after staying quite low on the first two days. The ‘UA’ certification is helping the flick big time as family audiences are stepping in with huge numbers.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country to know how Mardaani 2 is performing in advance booking:

Mumbai

Mumbai is showing a good trending today as around 20-25% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sales.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is on the similar lines of Mumbai with evening and night shows showing good numbers of filling fast shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is fair with around 15-20% shows filling at a quick pace.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is evoking a good response for Mardaani 2 with around 30-35% shows filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune too showing some promising signs with around 10% filling fast shows. Although, the number is on a lower side, it’s still good considering the fact that the city is known mostly for on-spot bookings.

Kolkata is showing an amazing trending with around 35% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sales.

Chennai is terrific with 42-45% shows filling fast in its limited available screening.

Released on 13th December, the thriller sees Rani Mukerji in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. The movie focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India.

