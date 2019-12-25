Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 12: Keeps Going On Tuesday Despite Dabangg 3

Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 12: Rani Mukerji’s film is riding well on the positive word of mouth. This was further reflected on Tuesday when 1.45 crores* more came in. Monday was 1.25 crores so this is further jump and reflects trending in the right direction.

Mardaani 2 has collected 36.40 crores* already and with Wednesday jump yet to come owing to Christmas holiday, it has a good chance to hit the 40 crores mark by the close of the second week.

There are very few films that survive the onslaught of a major biggie and here the Rani Mukerji starrer has managed to do that despite the release of Dabangg 3. It is also due to the fact that the Salman Khan biggie hasn’t really gone on a rampage due to which Mardaani 2 has emerged as a decent enough choice for Hindi filmgoers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

