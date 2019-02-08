Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office (Worldwide): Kangana Ranaut Starrer Crosses The 120 Crore Mark!

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office (Worldwide): Kangana Ranaut’s latest offering is raking a decent business globally. Made on a hefty budget, the movie has crossed 100 crore mark with its domestic and overseas collection.

After the two weeks of the theatrical run, Manikarnika has managed a total of 84.55 crores nett and 99.76 crores gross in India, while it did a business of about 23 crores gross overseas. Till now, the movie stands with the grand total of 122.76 crores gross worldwide.

Speaking about its business in India, if Manikarnika maintains a steady pace over the third week, it has every chance to enter the 100 crore club.

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti on Sunday watched Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, along with the MLAs and leading cadres of Jhansi parliamentary constituency. She says she is “filled with high energy”.

The screening was organised by Rajiv Singh Parichha, MLA from the Babeena assembly area of Jhansi.

“We are filled with high energy. Thanks to Rajiv Singhji. Queen Laxmibai’s glory! Manikarnika,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman also praised the actress for her brave performance. She said, “I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film. She has done a really good job — acting and directing.

“She is also looking very beautiful in the film. I am so happy and proud of her that she has made this film and given a great performance as well,” said the actress, who ruled the silver screen for decades.

Released on January 25, Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana, who has essayed the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, has been lauded by the audience for her performance.

The film also features actors Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande.

