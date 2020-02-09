Malang Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Remains Steady

Malang Box Office: Right from its ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, to earworm music, Malang managed to create a decent awareness about its release. Going by the reports of today, it seems like the film is attracting its targeted audience quite impressively.

As per the reports flowing in, Malang has recorded the occupancy of 16-18% for morning shows. It’s not a huge growth but a steady trend when compared to yesterday’s 15-17% and the stage is set to pick up from here on. Also, in advance booking report, we have seen that the film is good in the evening and night shows.

Meanwhile, in order to fit into his role in Malang, actor Aditya Roy Kapur needed to transform his physical appearance. In the trailer and promos of the film, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body, and Aditya says it was not easy for him to bring about the changes in his body.

“(Director) Mohit Suri and I were clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through both mental and physical transformation. Changing physicality actually started changing my state of mind as well, and helped me find the character. All the people I consulted told me that when you’re building muscles, you need eight to 12 weeks completely off everything else when you are training. We started the shoot with the younger portion (of the character), which required me to be lean. I psyched myself to hit the gym even though we were shooting for 12 to 14 hours,” Aditya told IANS.

