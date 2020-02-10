Malang Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Grows Further!

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s romantic thriller has passed its first weekend on a good note. The film saw a great jump on its second day, i.e Saturday, but unfortunately, the growth remained restricted on Day 3.

For the unversed, Malang has added total collections of 15.60 crores till its Day 2. The film was expected to witness a further jump the following day, but it looks like the multiple releases starting from Shikara, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman gave it a tough competition as the film could only manage to witness around a 10-15% jump.

As per the early trends flowing in, Malang has added numbers in the range of 8.5-9.5 crores, which remains below expectations. This now will bring its overall collections to 24.1-25.1 crores.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Elii AvRam, Amruta Khanvilkar and Kunal Kemmu.

In order to fit into his role in Malang, actor Aditya Roy Kapur needed to transform his physical appearance. In the trailer and promos of the film, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body, and Aditya says it was not easy for him to bring about the changes in his body.

“(Director) Mohit Suri and I were clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through both mental and physical transformation. Changing physicality actually started changing my state of mind as well, and helped me find the character. All the people I consulted told me that when you’re building muscles, you need eight to 12 weeks completely off everything else when you are training. We started the shoot with the younger portion (of the character), which required me to be lean. I psyched myself to hit the gym even though we were shooting for 12 to 14 hours,” Aditya told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!