Malang Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Stays Below Average Across The Country!

Malang Box Office: Mohit Suri’s Malang has finally arrived in cinema halls today and early reactions are highly positive. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles, the film is in the news from the last couple of weeks and have been successful in creating a good pre-release buzz. But is it enough for pulling off wonders in advance ticket sales? let’s find out.

Take a look at the major centres of India to Know how Malang is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

All eyes are set on Mumbai as the film will mostly work in major multiplexes due to its niche genre. As of now, there are only a few shows in filling fast mode. Catering mainly to the youth audience, Malang is expected to work mostly in spot bookings.

Delhi-NCR

The region is on the same lines of Mumbai and is expected to pick up during the evening, night shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is still better than the above-mentioned cities with around 5% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best performing circuit with 12-15% filling fast shows. The film is enjoying a good ticket sale for night shows.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

As of now, Pune is all dull in advance bookings.

In Kolkata, there are just a few shows which are getting piled up at a quick pace.

Chennai has been allotted with a limited number of shows but the film is performing well in advance booking with 15-20% filling fast shows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!