Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: A Promising Start For Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Post enjoying a massive pre-release buzz, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic drama has finally hit the theatre screens today. The film has opened up to mix responses but is expected to have a big day at the box office, considering the craze that #SarTik has built for themselves. Furthermore, who wouldn’t be intrigued to witness an Imtiaz Ali film?

As per the trade expectations, Love Aaj Kal is expected to open in the range of 12-15 crores at the box office. Well to start with, the morning occupancies despite being a working day, looks promising. Many remain in the lines who do not want to miss watching this slice of life with spoilers, and the reaction to it is the ‘first day, first show’ scenario.

Owing to the star power, the buzz, and the theme, this Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer is witnessing a morning occupancy in the range of 20-25% at the ticket windows. With the evening shows, the numbers, of course, will witness an upward trend, but the intensity of it will determine how well it opens at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening ever remains to be with Pati Patni Aur Woh (9.10 crores) and that feat is expected to be definitely achieved, but it stands interesting to see whether it will become Imtiaz Ali’s highest opening film by beating Jab Harry Met Sejal (15.25 crores).

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in pivotal roles, and both have been receiving rave reviews for their portrayals.

The film is backed by Reliance Entertainment along with Jio Studios, Maddock Films and Window Seat Films, and is the second installment of the Love Aaj Kal franchise.

