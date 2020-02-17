Love Aaj Kal Box Office: 28.51 Crores VS Top 5 Weekend Openers Of Kartik Aaryan – Where Does It Stand?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: After taking a start of 12.40 crores, it managed to bring in 28.51 crores in its opening weekend. Though Saturday and Sunday couldn’t replicate the kind of numbers that the film fetched on Friday, it was expected as well since the narrative turned out to be way too elitist and for a select segment of audiences. This was evidenced in Sunday collections of 8.10 crores.

The film did gain from turning out to be Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener till date. This is what helped it gain an overall decent weekend as it turned out to be better than Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. While it is lesser than Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 hits Pati Patni aur Woh and Luka Chuppi, it is still the actor’s third biggest weekend grosser till date.

Let’s take a look at the top opening weekend numbers of Kartik Aaryan starrers:

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 35.94 crores

Luka Chuppi – 32.13 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 28.51 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 26.57 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 22.4 crores

While one waits to see how do the weekdays turn out to be for Love Aaj Kal, the fact also remains that as a youngster with less than 10 releases to his name, Kartik Aaryan has been consistently delivering good openings at the box office. Though Love Aaj Kal won’t end up covering the kind of distance that his last few films have managed, all eyes are now on the opening that Kartik Aaryan’s next two releases Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 manage.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!