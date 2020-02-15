Love Aaj Kal Box Office: 12.40 Crores VS Top 5 Openers Of 2020; Where Does This Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Stand?

Love Aaj Kal took an impressive start at the Box Office as it collected 12.40 crores on Day 1. The romantic film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan was benefited by Valentine’s Day as a big number of couples watched the film in theatres.

This benefit has also helped the film score 2nd highest opening of the year as only Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is ahead of it. The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led film had a Day 1 of 15.10 crores as it opened on January 10 this year.

Have a look at the Top 5 openers of 2020:

1. Tanhaji – 15.10 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores

3. Street Dancer 3D – 10.26 crores

4. Malang – 6.71 crores

5. Chhapaak – 4.77 crores

Next week, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship are releasing and it will interesting to see where these films stand in the top openers’ chart.

Meanwhile, A video of Kartik Aaryan’s fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan “bhabhi” has gone viral.

Kartik has shared a new video on Instagram, in which Sara is seen getting mildly irritated at being called “bhabhi (sister-in-law)”.

In the clip, the Kartik and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for their new co-starrer Love Aaj Kal.

One of the boys is heard saying: “Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Kartik bhaiya, our sister-in-law is here),” referring to Sara.

Sara then replied: “Bhabhi kisko bola bey (Who are you calling sister-in-law)?” she said, walking towards the boys.

“Tune bulwaya yeh (Did you ask him to say this)?” Sara asked Kartik.

