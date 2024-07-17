Longlegs, the R-rated horror starring Nicolas Cage and scream queen Maika Monroe, continues to smash records at the box office. The Neon Film, which made a surprisingly strong debut due to the positive reviews, continues to deliver a strong performance at the domestic box office.

The Indie horror Longlegs, with a production budget of $10 Million, topped the global box office chart in fourth place for the weekend after a substantial $22.6m estimated opening in North America. Longlegs continued to draw curious audiences into the theaters and had an impressive turnout on Monday, July 15. It is now on track to beat ITonya’s 30 million run in the U.S. as Neons’ second highest-grossing film of all time.

Per box office pundit Luiz Fernando, the horror film reportedly raked in $2.7M on Monday, hitting a $25.1M domestic haul in just four days. Fernando predicted Long Legs would topple ITonya’s lifetime domestic run of $30M by Wednesday, making it the distributor’s second-highest-grossing film. Currently, the 2019 Neon film Parasite is at the top of the list, earning $53.3M at the domestic box office.

The film also earned an estimated $3.1 million in 15 international markets, bringing its worldwide debut to $28 million.

Despite failing to beat Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2’s box office performance, the Indie horror Longlegs eclipsed the romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon and opened bigger globally than star-driven films produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. The Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum film debuted with an estimated $10M.

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 has amassed $224.4m from international markets and $210.1m in North America for a $434.5m worldwide haul.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Longlegs Box Office (North America): Records Biggest Opening For An Indie Horror Film In A Decade, Surpasses Hereditary’s $13.5 Million Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News