Liger (Hindi) has turned out to be a poor show at the box office. The film had its best occupancy during Thursday paid previews shows when it was showcased on limited screenings at the night and post that it somehow managed to stay afloat on Friday. However, when growth didn’t come on Saturday and then Sunday saw a further fall in collections, the verdict was clear. Post that Monday crash was a formality and it was over and out from Tuesday onwards.

Liger has brought in 18.50 crores* in its first week and that’s quite disappointing. There were of course expectations of a better total from the film which was promoted and marketed quite aggressively, and that was exactly the reason why Friday still managed to register as one of the better openings of 2022. However when the content of the film didn’t work with the audience, nothing could really save it from there, and the results are there to be seen.

With no new film releasing this Friday, it’s a fact that a number of theatres have either shut their doors for the week or are having very reduced showcasing by closing down a few screens. It is indeed a dark phase for the film industry currently and the threat is real around the manner in which one film after another is failing big time at the box office. With Brahmastra releasing next Friday, one just hopes that things change for the better.

