KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): It’s raining gold for exhibitors and the reason is Yash’s recent actioner. A fun fact to start the report, this monstrous sequel crossed the LIFETIME collection (44.09 crore) of its prequel (KGF: Chapter 1) on its DAY 1 by collecting 53.95 crore.

It not only crossed the day 1 collections of many South dubbed Hindi films before, but also surpassed highest openers of Bollywood as well such as War (51.60 crore) & Thugs Of Hindostan (50.75 crore).

The movie has continued its impeccable domination facing the already flowing heat by SS Rajamouli’s RRR. In many states, it has gone to become the highest opener beating their existing crown-holders.

On its day 2, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has reportedly earned in the range of 43-45 crore, taking the grand total to 96-98 crore. Going by the trajectory of the destruction on day 1, we can very well see the film to touch if not cross the magical 100 crore mark in just 2 days.

Praising Yash in our KGF: Chapter 2 movie review, we mentioned, “Chapter 1 was enough to register why there could be no one else apart from Yash to get the machismo of Rocky with such accuracy & swag. Chapter 2 just strengthens the similar thought further by transitioning him from ‘bhai to bhagwan’. Makers make sure to keep Rocky bhai on the pedestal boasting his high-octane presence in every alternate scene. The way he delivers his self-written dialogues, one can’t help but listen to him (even if that doesn’t interest you).”

