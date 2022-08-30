It was a fair Monday for Karthikeya 2 as it brought in 0.68 crores on Monday. Friday collections stood at 0.82 crores.

Nonetheless, the film is still the sole success story for a really long time and currently stands at 24.21 crores. By Wednesday, it should go past the 25 crores mark and then have an added bonus for itself on Thursday. The film should retain all its screens in the coming week, though if the occupancy would have been super fantastic on Monday then there was also a chance of added screens for it since Liger (Hindi) would release quite a few from the coming Friday.

From here, it’s about how much more Karthikeya 2 collects in the week after as that would decide whether it eventually goes past the 30 crores mark or is left a crore or two short of that. It’s going to be a touch and go and then hold from here and then growth over the weekend should be the key. Hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

