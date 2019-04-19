Kalank Box Office (Overseas): Clocks The Biggest Start Of 2019!

Kalank Box Office (Overseas): After amassing huge opening in India, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank is off to a good start in overseas too. Being a star-studded affair and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie was always ensured of a great start in international circuits.

Released on Wednesday, Kalank accumulated a sum of approx 5.20 crores on opening day. The figures are by far the best to come for the year 2019. It seems like the pre-release hype around the movie is very much reflected in the numbers.

Given the poor word-of-mouth and negativity on social media, it will be interesting to see how the movie fares here on.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Kunal Kemmu, in key roles.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, mega-budget “Kalank” may have registered 2019’s biggest opening day collection by garnering Rs 21.60 crore, but viewers took to the social media with a sea of memes taking on the film.

“Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First ‘Zero‘ and now ‘Kalank‘,” wrote one user.

The film’s songs were also used to comment on the film, directed by Abhishek Varman.

“Audience while going to watch ‘Kalank‘ – ‘Baaki sab first class hai’. Audience after watching ‘Kalank’: ‘Sab ka sab third class hai’,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Audience after watching ‘Kalank‘. Tabah ho gaye.”

